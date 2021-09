Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 22:56 Hits: 9

A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/29/judge-suspends-britney-spears-father-from-conservatorship/