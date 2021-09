Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4443.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The founding generation of Americans admired heroes of classical antiquity as examples of civic virtue. Cato the Elder is one such hero. Learn more about this figure in today’s podcast!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4443.mp3