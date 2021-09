Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 00:06 Hits: 5

South Dakota's attorney general said Tuesday he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/28/south-dakota-ag-reviewing-noems-meeting-with-daughter/