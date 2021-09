Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 07:00 Hits: 6

60SecondCivics-Episode4441.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Classical republicanism placed great emphasis on the importance of small, uniform communities as being essential for the success of good government. But why was this? Find out in today’s episode!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4441.mp3