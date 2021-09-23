The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fawn Fire Prompts Evacuations in Northern California

Category: Civics Hits: 7

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order because of the Fawn Fire burning in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the far north end of the Central Valley.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/23/fawn-fire/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version