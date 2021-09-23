Fawn Fire Prompts Evacuations in Northern California

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 22:18 Hits: 7

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order because of the Fawn Fire burning in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the far north end of the Central Valley.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/23/fawn-fire/