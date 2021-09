Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 22:34 Hits: 11

Federal officials say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/23/brian-laundrie-arrest-warrant/