Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 23:56 Hits: 11

A gunman attacked a grocery store in an upscale Tennessee suburb, killing one person and wounding 12 others before the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, authorities said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/23/collierville-kroger-kept-shooting/