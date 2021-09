Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testified in the trial of fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes, saying the entrepreneur misled him into believing she was on the verge of rolling out a blood-testing breakthrough that he hoped would help save lives of troops in battle.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/22/elizabeth-holmes-james-mattis/