Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 00:31 Hits: 10

Claile Bazile doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they leave the hotel where officials temporarily set aside rooms for some of the hundreds of people streaming into Haiti after being expelled from the U.S.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/20/haiti-deportees-earthquake/