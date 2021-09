Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 September 2021 22:07

The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

