Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 18:30 Hits: 9

The awards ceremony for the 74th Cannes Film Festival has started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing that the serial killer odyssey “Titane” as the winner of the Palme d'Or.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/17/cannes-top-honor-mistakenly-announced-early-by-spike-lee/