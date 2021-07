Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 04:09 Hits: 2

The themes explored in Luca have since led to accusations of “queerbaiting” - a phenomenon in which LGBTQIA+ relationships are hinted at, but never clearly expressed.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/07/15/luca-disney-and-queerbaiting-in-animation/