Baseless Conspiracy Theory Follows Deaths of Haitian President, Other National Leaders

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 21:36 Hits: 10

Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, social media posts baselessly suggest that he and other world leaders were killed or died because they opposed COVID-19 vaccination in their countries. All the leaders named in the posts, except Moïse, died of natural causes. At least one supported vaccination.

“[T]he Supreme Court has interpreted the Tenth Amendment to prevent the federal government from commandeering or requiring state officers to carry out federal directives,” the Congressional Research Service explained in a 2019 report. “In the context of vaccination, this principle prevents Congress from requiring states or localities to pass mandatory vaccination laws, but it does not impede Congress from using its Spending Clause authority to provide incentives (in the form of federal grants) to states to enact laws concerning vaccination.”

The federal government cannot issue a vaccine mandate, Rosen told us, but could provide financial incentives for states to do so.

Employers are also allowed to require their workers to get a vaccine, if vaccination is reasonably related to a person’s job, such as in the health care industry. In guidance issued in December 2020, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission implied that all employers can have a mandatory vaccination policy, including for COVID-19, as long as employers comply with federal laws stipulating that reasonable accommodations should be made for workers who cannot be immunized because of a disability or religious reason. The matter is likely to be tested in court, as we’ve explained , because the COVID-19 vaccines have yet to be fully licensed.

As legal and public health expert Joanne Rosen of Johns Hopkins University has explained , the legal precedent for states to make vaccinations compulsory goes back to a 1905 Supreme Court case involving the smallpox vaccine. The court sided with the state, finding that the vaccination requirement was a reasonable regulation to protect public health.

States and certain workplaces can require individuals to be vaccinated.

How do we know vaccines are safe?

For more, see “ How safe are the vaccines? ”

The CDC and FDA vaccine safety monitoring systems, which were expanded for the COVID-19 vaccines and also include a new smartphone-based reporting tool called v-safe , have subsequently identified only a few, very rare adverse events.

In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, randomized controlled trials involving tens of thousands of people, which were reviewed by multiple groups of experts, revealed no serious safety issues and showed that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Another monitoring system is the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink , which uses electronic health data from nine health care organizations in the U.S. to identify adverse events related to vaccination in near real time.

Anyone can submit a report to VAERS for any health problem that occurs after an immunization. There is no screening or vetting of the report and no attempt to determine if the vaccine was responsible for the problem. The information is still valuable because it’s a way of being quickly alerted to a potential safety issue with a vaccine, which can then be followed-up by government scientists.

One key vaccine safety surveillance program is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System , or VAERS, which is an early warning system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. As its website explains , VAERS “is not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”

No vaccine or medical product is 100% safe, but the safety of vaccines is ensured via rigorous testing in clinical trials prior to authorization or approval, followed by continued safety monitoring once the vaccine is rolled out to the public to detect potential rare side effects. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration inspects vaccine production facilities and reviews manufacturing protocols to make sure vaccine doses are of high-quality and free of contaminants.

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated on July 7 at his home in Port-au-Prince and first lady Martine Moïse was severely injured during the attack.

According to news reports, a group of mercenaries from Colombia and at least two Haitian Americans have been detained in connection with the attack.

Several nations are involved in the investigation — including the U.S., which sent officials from the FBI, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security to Haiti on July 12.

Following Moïse’s death, posts shared widely on social media have advanced the baseless conspiracy theory that he was among several national leaders who were killed — or died under “suspicious circumstances” — over the past 13 months because they opposed COVID-19 vaccinations in their countries.

“What do all these world leaders have in common? They all opposed vaccination of the citizens of their countries. What else? They all were recently assinated or died of very suspicious circumstances,” reads an Instagram post listing the names of the five deceased leaders.

Another Instagram post shows photos of the five leaders and reads: “MURDERED? FOR OPPOSING COVID-19 VACCINES?”

But the claims are false or unfounded on several points.

While the investigation is underway, no evidence has been surfaced suggesting that Moïse was assassinated because of opposition to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haiti, Moïse imposed a nightly curfew and mask mandate in May. But Haiti has been slow in initiating a vaccine program and refused an initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, citing concerns over adverse side effects.

The Instagram posts get the facts wrong on the deaths of the other leaders.

The president of Tanzania, John Magufuli, died on March 17 of a heart condition, chronic atrial fibrillation, according to the East African country’s former vice president, Samia Suluhu Hassan. Hassan said on national television that Magufuli “had this heart condition for the past 10 years,” and the Guardian reported he wore a pacemaker.

It is true that Magufuli was a COVID-19 skeptic. He suggested people “pray and inhale herb-infused steam” to fight COVID-19 instead of taking the vaccine.

Before Magufuli’s death, Tanzania hadn’t published any statistics regarding COVID-19 since May 2020, despite requests from the World Health Organization. Three months after Magufuli’s death, Tanzania began working to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program.

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza died on June 8, 2020. He had been admitted to a hospital two days earlier. His condition improved, but he suffered cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to government officials.

Nkurunziza faced criticism for not taking serious measures to protect citizens from COVID-19. The former soccer player had not imposed pandemic restrictions in the country and allowed large sports events and political demonstrations to continue.

Although Magufuli and Nkurunziza opposed COVID-19 vaccinations in their countries, they apparently died from heart conditions, not murder, as the posts suggest without evidence.