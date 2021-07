Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:41 Hits: 5

Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/07/countercultural-filmmaker-robert-downey-sr-dies-at-85/