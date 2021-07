Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4382.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Declaration of Independence states that among the "truths" that Americans hold to be "self-evident" is that "all Men are created equal." But what did Thomas Jefferson mean by this statement?

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4382.mp3