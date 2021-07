Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 18:59 Hits: 4

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by ‚Äúpersonal responsibility‚ÄĚ when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/05/johnson-says-restrictions-to-ease-uk-must-live-with-virus/