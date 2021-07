Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 00:20 Hits: 9

Fifty years after Morrison's death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/04/50-years-after-his-death-fans-honor-jim-morrison-in-paris/