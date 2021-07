Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 04:04 Hits: 6

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/30/ap-sources-trump-company-executive-indicted-in-tax-probe/