"When you are a public servant, it is important to realize that you are indeed serving the public. I think about that all the time, and I consider it a higher calling." In our episode, Justice Nakayama shares her perspective on the value of public service.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4374.mp3