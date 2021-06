Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:25 Hits: 3

Kim’s health is the focus of keen outside attention as the 37-year-old leader hasn’t publicly anointed a successor who would take charge of North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/29/state-tv-nkoreans-heartbroken-over-kims-emaciated-looks/