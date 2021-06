Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

The Supreme Court has ruled that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/29/supreme-court-says-no-right-to-hearing-for-some-immigrants/