Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 16:05 Hits: 16

Scores of rescue workers remained on the massive pile of rubble, working to find survivors among the more than 150 people who remain unaccounted for.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/27/families-hold-onto-hope-as-condo-collapse-toll-rises-to-9/