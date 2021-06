Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 01:22 Hits: 6

Rodney Scott, a career official, was appointed head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/23/border-patrol-chief-who-supported-trumps-wall-is-forced-out/