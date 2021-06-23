Video: Texas Doctor Spreads False Claims About Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines

Articles

In this video, FactCheck.org and Univision Noticias team up to debunk false claims made by a Texas doctor about the two mRNA vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for COVID-19.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines demonstrated in clinical trials and real-world conditions to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease.

Despite that fact, Dr. Steven Hotze — a conservative activist who unsuccessfully challenged COVID-19 public health measures in Texas last year — falsely claimed in a widely shared video on social media that the mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous. For more details, see our story, “Texas Doctor Spreads False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccines,” which is available in English and Spanish.

This is our first video with Univision Noticias as part of a joint project funded by the Google News Initiative to produce bilingual videos and articles about COVID-19 immunization misinformation.

