Soccer Star’s Collapse Was Unrelated to COVID-19 Vaccine

SciCheck Digest

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen is recovering well after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a match on June 12. But after the incident, social media posts falsely claimed he had recently been vaccinated for COVID-19 and suggested that led to his collapse. Team officials said he has not been vaccinated.

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen was waiting to receive a throw-in during the first half of his team’s opening Euro 2020 match on June 12 in Copenhagen when he suddenly collapsed, suffering cardiac arrest. He received medical treatment on the field and was awake when he left. He since has undergone an operation and has been released.

But soon after he collapsed during the match, erroneous speculation emerged on social media appearing to link a COVID-19 vaccination to the incident. A since-deleted tweet falsely claimed Eriksen received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on May 31.

“Inter Milan Chief Medic and Cardiologist confirmed that he received the Pfizer vaccine 12 days ago,” read one tweet attributing the quote to Radio Sportiva. The claim has been reposted on Instagram and Facebook.

But Inter Milan’s director, Giuseppe Marotta, denied the claims and said Eriksen, who also plays for the Italian club, had no previous signs of health issues.

“He didn’t have COVID and wasn’t vaccinated either,” Marotta reportedly told Rai Sport.

Radio Sportiva also disputed the social media claims, saying on Twitter that the radio station never interviewed any Inter Milan officials about Eriksen’s condition.

Denmark’s match against Finland was nearing the half when Eriksen fell to the ground. The match was suspended after a lengthy delay as medical staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator to resuscitate him. He was taken to a hospital and was later reported to be in stable condition.

The Danish Football Union said in a tweet on June 17 that Eriksen would receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator — a heart starter. The device is necessary after a “cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” according to the sports organization.

Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on June 18 after a “successful operation,” the sports organization told CNN.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2021/06/scicheck-soccer-stars-collapse-was-unrelated-to-covid-19-vaccine/