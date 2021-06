Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 17

What were the Stonewall Riots and why are they seen as such an important milestone in the LGBTQ+ rights movement? Find out today as we launch a special weeklong series of LGBTQ+ Pride Week podcasts with our special guest, Christopher R. Riano, the president of the Center for Civic Education and co-author, along with William Eskridge, of Marriage Equality: From Outlaws to In-laws.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4365.mp3