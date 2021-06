Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 11

New York's Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors Saturday for the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary for a full-capacity, fully-vaccinated audience.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/20/15-months-later-radio-city-reopens-with-dave-chappelle/