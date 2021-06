Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 20:39 Hits: 20

Scotch single malt whisky makers breathed a sigh of relief after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland's main exports.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/17/scotch-whisky-makers-welcome-suspension-of-costly-us-tariffs/