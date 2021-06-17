Research Rebuts Claims Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to Male Infertility

Articles

A new study found there was no negative effect on sperm levels in men after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, undercutting suggestions that the shots affect male fertility. But social media posts have made the baseless claim that vaccinated men “are effectively sterile.”

How safe are the vaccines? How safe are the vaccines? No serious safety concerns were found in the clinical trials of the vaccines that have been authorized for use in the United States.

On April 13, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration recommended “a pause in the use” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agencies lifted the pause on April 23, shortly after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 10-4 to resume the vaccine’s use with a warning about a rare, severe type of blood clot and low blood platelets that mostly occurred in women aged 18 to 49 years old. As of May 24, the agencies had identified 32 total cases among more than 10.2 million J&J vaccines administered. There have been three deaths linked to the blood clotting condition, as of May 7, according to the CDC.

Since the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020, asmall number of people in the U.S. have had serious allergic reactions following receipt of the shots.

Some allergic reactions, including a potentially life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis, are to be expected with any vaccine. Fortunately, that kind of severe reaction is typically very rare, occurs within minutes of inoculation and can be treated.

As of Jan. 18, there have been 2.5 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4.7 cases per million of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who develop anaphylaxis are usually given epinephrine, the drug found in EpiPens. None of these reactions has led to death. On Feb. 26, Johnson & Johnson said it had received a report of one anaphylactic reaction in South Africa.

To make sure serious allergic reactions can be identified and treated, all people receiving a vaccine should be observed for 15 minutes after getting a shot, and anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis or had any kind of immediate allergic reaction to any vaccine or injection in the past should be monitored for a half hour. People who have had a serious allergic reaction to a previous dose or one of the vaccineingredients should not be immunized. Also, those who shouldn’t receive one type of COVID-19 vaccine should be monitored for 30 minutes after receiving a different type of vaccine.

Early in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., we addressed questions and claims about the impact of vaccination on fertility. Some claims used a bogus argument to conclude that the mRNA vaccines — from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — would cause “female sterilization.” In reality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that there is no evidence any vaccine, including those for COVID-19, cause fertility problems.

More recently, some posts swirling on social media have spread an unfounded narrative that the vaccines will create widespread infertility problems for men.

A May 23 story published on a website called the Daily Expose, based in the U.K., and shared on Facebook more than 1,100 times, claims that the “VACCINES could cause ‘mass male infertility.'”

The story cites an interview with Roger Hodkinson — a Canadian pathologist who in 2020 reportedly called COVID-19 “the biggest hoax,” erroneously likening the disease to the flu. It claims that “the spike protein expresses in the placenta and the testes,” which “could kill unborn babies in current pregnancies and permanently stop men having children.” The Daily Expose story also takes aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggesting the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a “dead man walking.”

The claims have been republished on otherwebsites and spread elsewhere, including on Twitter and Instagram — where one popular post declared that “all males who have been vaccinated are effectively sterile.”

But experts say there is no evidence that the vaccines cause infertility in men. And there are new data that further undercut the online claims.

In a study published June 17 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers at the University of Miami reported that they found “no significant decreases in any sperm parameter” among a group of healthy men before and after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine. The team collected semen samples of 45 men, 18 and older, before receiving either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine — and again more than 70 days after receiving their second dose.

“This is the full life cycle of sperm and 70 days is sufficient time to see if the vaccine impacts semen parameters,” Daniel C. Gonzalez, a medical student at the university and one of the study’s authors, said in a statement. “We measured semen volume, sperm concentration, and the total amount of moving sperm and found there were no declines in any of the parameters as compared to the baseline analysis.”

Researchers at a hospital in Israel have reported similar findings in a study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. That study evaluated the sperm production in 43 men before and after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. “Our results demonstrate that the vaccine does not impair sperm parameters,” the authors wrote.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2021/06/scicheck-research-rebuts-baseless-claims-linking-covid-19-vaccines-to-male-infertility/