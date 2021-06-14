FactCheck.org Wins Third Sigma Delta Chi Award

Screen capture from the SPJ virtual presentation of the 2020 winners.

The virtual presentation of winners noted that the judges recognized the article for its “originality,” “significance,” “depth,” “sourcing,” “logic” and “clarity.”

Overall, this is our third Sigma Delta Chi Award from SPJ — which has been honoring excellence in professional journalism since the 1930s.

The staff of FactCheck.org won the 2010 non-deadline reporting award for independent news sites for our health care reporting. Then, last year, we won our first fact-checking award for an August 2019 story examining Trump’s repeated claims that the 25% tariffs he imposed on imported steel revitalized the U.S. steel industry.

