Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 11

More than one hundred fifty years ago, French political thinker Alexis de Tocqueville commented on Americans' habitual practice of joining together to solve common problems. The exercise of freedom of association was, Tocqueville believed, one of the outstanding characteristics of American citizenship.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4352.mp3