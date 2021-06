Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 03:02 Hits: 7

Marshall died Monday night at home in Zephyrhills, Florida, where he had been receiving hospice care, according to the Dodgers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/01/mike-marshall-1st-reliever-to-win-cy-young-dies-at-78/