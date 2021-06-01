60-Second Civics: Episode 4351, Discrimination and Government Interference: Freedom of Expression, Part 29

Articles

Over the years, the courts and legislators have grappled with the question of whether the right to associate means that one has the right not to associate with certain people. The difficulties reflect the tension between two important ideals: (1) eliminating unfair discrimination in American life and (2) the right of each individual to live his or her own life as free as possible from government interference.

