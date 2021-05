Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

The Washington state attorney general has charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained.

