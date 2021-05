Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 3

Carle's family says he died at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, with family members at his side.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/26/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-author-eric-carle-dies-at-91/