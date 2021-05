Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 07:00 Hits: 9

The use of the right to petition has been an important way for people who were denied the right to vote to communicate with public officials, but the U.S. government has sometimes tried to silence its critics.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4346.mp3