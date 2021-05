Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 23:54 Hits: 9

In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/24/stephen-colbert-says-hes-going-back-before-live-audiences/