Mailbag: Gain-of-Function Research

A reader sent us comments on our article on gain-of-function research and whether the federal government helped fund such research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Gain-of-Function Research

I would like to thank Lori Robertson and editorial staff for the article entitled “The Wuhan Lab and the Gain-of-Function Disagreement” [May 21]. It was the most complete, unbiased, and thorough article I have read on the subject. I sincerely appreciate the work that must have gone into preparing the piece.

Stephen Brown
Winneconne, Wisconsin

