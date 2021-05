Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 19:01 Hits: 0

British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions at home about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/21/bbc-faces-questions-of-integrity-after-princess-diana-report/