Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 19:30 Hits: 7

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/21/cma-board-limits-morgan-wallens-award-eligibility/