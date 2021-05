Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 19:12 Hits: 0

A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators and admits paying an underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/14/gaetz-associate-agrees-to-cooperate-in-federal-investigation/