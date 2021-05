Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Aided by an astonishing nearly $76 billion budget surplus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed tax rebates of up to $1,100 for millions of households and more than $7 billion to help people affected by the pandemic cover rent and utilities.

