Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 23:04 Hits: 4

Apple’s top app store executive faced an avalanche of documents unleashed by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/06/apple-antitrust-trial-steve-jobs/