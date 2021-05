Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

Authorities say a man was rescued after a tree that fell during high winds trapped him inside a portable toilet at Gettysburg National Military Park in south-central Pennsylvania.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/02/water-loo-tree-takes-battlefield-prisoner-in-portable-lav/