Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 00:17 Hits: 2

Police in Alameda, California, are under fire over the death of a Latino man who was pinned to the ground face down for more than five minutes on the same day a jury in Minneapolis began deliberating in the George Floyd case.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/28/mario-gonzalez-george-floyd/