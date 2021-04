Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda have made public body cam footage showing officers pinning a Latino man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest last week that ended in his death.

