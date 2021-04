Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 17:55 Hits: 6

A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/25/hundreds-show-up-in-nebraska-for-fight-over-name-josh/