Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 21:21 Hits: 9

The error was revealed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which fined BetMGM.com $500 for failing to properly display the odds on a betting market.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/22/nfl-betting-typo-browns-chiefs/