Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:15 Hits: 2

Police video shows a Louisiana officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed 67-year-old man sitting in a patrol car's back seat and then saying, “Scream again."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/22/police-video-shows-officer-using-stun-gun-on-handcuffed-man/