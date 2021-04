Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

A prosecutor urged a jury in a trial's opening statement to convict a New York man who threatened to kill members of Congress in a video posted online, but a defense lawyer dismissed his rants as speech-protected hyperbole so absurd that they bordered on comedy.

